Energy put to test in annual race in honor of SSG Jason Dahlke

A big crowd of people put their energy to the test Saturday, all to pay homage to a military man who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Staff Sergeant Jason Dahlke was a squad leader assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment from 2005 to 2009. That's when he completed the inaugural adventure challenge.

A few months later he was killed in Afghanistan during combat. As a tribute to his service, the Energy Adventure Race was named after him in 2010.

"We made contact with his parents and his family and it was just the right thing for putting it all together and doing it for the right reason of getting them together and talking about the good things of what Jason meant to everybody," said David Ackerman, Race Director, Dahlke memorial Adventure Race.

Proceeds from the race go to Sua Sponte Foundation. The charity serves the warriors and the families of the 1st Ranger Battalion.

