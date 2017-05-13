41st annual Sweet Onion Festival held in Glennville

Thousands braved the overcast skies in Glennville for the 41st annual Sweet Onion Festival on Saturday.

The fun kicked off with a downtown parade, carried live here on WTOC. After that, they packed the farmer's market for a celebration of the world famous onion in all its tasty forms.

Organizers say they hope the festival showcases their community for visitors to come back after the festival.

"We want people to see us as a welcoming city and the most accommodating festival in the state of Georgia," said Wayne dasher, Festival Committee.

Showers cancelled some of the afternoon events, but visitors stuck around for arts and crafts and other attractions.

