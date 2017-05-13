Armstrong Pirates softball regional postponed due to weather

The last of the Armstrong Pirates trying to go out with a bang as they close out the last ever season of Armstrong athletics.

Softball comes up with a rally and won a pair of elimination games Friday in the NCAA division two Regionals to force Saturday's game against Pfeiffer.

The weather had other plans for us, the tarp out on the field nearly all morning and afternoon at the ASU softball field, when they decided to postpone it until Sunday at noon.

Should the third seed pirates win Sunday, the two teams will meet again at 2:30 p.m. to decide which will advance to the Super Regional on Thursday and Friday.

The Pirates head into Sunday off a 7-0 shutout where senior Jane Trzaska recorded her second career no-hitter.

