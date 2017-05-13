Stamp Out Hunger Day brings in local donations for Second Harvest

The folks in charge of the Stamp Out Hunger Day probably weren't big fans of the weather.

That did not stop efforts by the United States Postal Service though. Saturday they collected bags of food from homes across the country to donate to local food banks.

The food donations started coming in around 5 p.m. But they were a little worried with the weather this year.

Stamp Out Hunger is a campaign with the National Association of Letter Carriers. It's a day where they try to make donations easy by having mail carriers pick up bags and boxes of nonperishable foods along with the mail.

These donations are now coming into local food banks like this one. But with the weather Saturday, they hope it did not discourage donations this year.

"You know the community supports us in so many ways, so we know that they'll recognize that maybe things didn't go as well," said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director. "And if they always give, they'll drop it off at their post office and make sure we have that food to get through."

Here last year they collected 78,000 pounds off food from this event. But this year they did say that there are a lot less donations coming in.

What they're hoping is that weather may have delayed the mail carriers, so they are planning to be here later as more donations come in.

