Rally held over recent health care vote at Rep. Buddy Carter's office

A rally was held Saturday outside of Representative Buddy Carter's office.

Protestors say they are not happy with the recent passing of the American Health Care Act in the House. They say Representative Carter is not representing what they wanted.

They want to make sure their voices are heard.

"For the average voter, it's time for us to stand up for ourselves," said Lisa Ring, Bryan County Democratic Committee. "It is time for us to hold our representatives accountable for what they're doing in every way. Not only the campaigns that they run, but the legislation that they're pushing or repealing it effects our daily lives."

Representative Carter says something must be done though. He says too many in Georgia only have one option for healthcare. He understands it's an important and personal issue for people.

"Obamacare is imploding," said Repersentative Buddy Carter. "It is failing as we speak. Premiums are going up; deductibles are going up. People are losing their insurance. We're creating a new class of uninsured. That's why we have to do something. That's why we proposed the American Healthcare Act."

The Senate is working on their healthcare plan right now.

