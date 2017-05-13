190th commencement held at Savannah State University

Nearly 400 students received their degrees from Savannah State on Saturday.

Tiger Arena filled with graduates and their family members for the big day. Traci Adams, a 2000 graduate of SSU, gave the commencement address. The graduation was for students getting their associate, bachelor, and master's degrees.

Saturday marked the 190th commencement at Savannah State University.

"It feels like I accomplished something that I need in life," said Marcus Simmons, SSU Graduate. "I can really do different things with my degree."

"It's exciting," said Danielle Arnold, SSU Graduate. "It's a little scary because I have to be a real adult now. It's nerve wracking, but it's a step in the right direction, so I'm excited."

Attendees had to buy tickets for the arena. They did have an overflow crowd for those who couldn't make it in.

