SCCPSS Kickball Cup for REACH held at Paulson Softball Complex

The 2nd annual Kickball Cup fundraiser for REACH was held on Saturday.

Teachers, staff and resource officers from Savannah-Chatham County public schools among the teams playing in a tournament raising money for college scholarships. There are 16 teams competing to win and beat the defending team from Gulfstream.

Organizers say this is the only annual event where the teachers and staff get to participate as opposed to the students alone.

"Well, it's awesome like I said, when you can combine having fun with raising money for a good cause what else (do you need)," said Ken Traylor, SCCPSS Director of Athletics. "You know, when my day comes to retire I can say I accomplished, if nothing else, I can say I accomplished that I helped some kids go to college."

Every dollar raised Saturday will be matched by the state of Georgia to help fund scholarships for area high school students.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.