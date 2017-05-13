McBride wins 3 state titles in GHSA track, incoming linebacker for UGA

Come this fall we will be able to spot former Vidalia linebacker Nate McBride between the hedges in Athens where he will try and prove his worth in the SEC.

Today he sells us on the SEC speed. McBride taking up track at the end of his senior year.

This afternoon at the GHSA finals he won three state titles! The 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and the 4X100 relay, all put McBride at the top of the podium.

"Top end speed has got me better so I could go sideline to sideline, they can't bust through," said Nate McBride, incoming fr. at Georgia. "I'm big enough to fill the hole too, so I mean, it's definitely helped me keep my stamina up so that's always good."

