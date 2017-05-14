SCMPD investigating early morning double shooting at 41st, Bull streets

Officers on scene at the intersection of Bull and 41st Streets.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at 41st and Bull streets early Sunday morning.

Investigators responded to the call a little after 1:30 a.m. They found a 38-year-old male suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man was taken to the hospital.

Not long after, a 32-year-old male arrived to the hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot injuries. Both males are are listed in critical, but stable condition at

this time.

Officials say the circumstances leading up to this shooting is being investigated at this time. Officials say they do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

To remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

