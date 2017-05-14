Early morning Mother's Day clouds to clear out for sunny afternoon

This Mother’s Day will start with a few lingering clouds but high pressure will continue to build as the clouds move out.

Sunday afternoon will have sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Sunday night will be clear with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Monday will be sunny as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday night will be clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 90. Tuesday night will be clear as lows drop to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will also be sunny as highs continue to stay in the lower 90s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will remain around 70.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as highs reach in the upper 80s. Thursday night will stay partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will also be mostly sunny as highs continue to stay in the upper 80s. Friday night will also be partly cloudy as lows remain in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny as highs remain in the upper 80s.

