Fire destroys Gum Branch mobile home, displaces 3

A Gum Branch mobile home is completely destroyed after a Saturday night fire that also displaced three people and killed a pet German Shepherd.

Firefighters from Walthourville Fire and Liberty County Fire responded to reports of a fire that broke out around 11:00 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ga. Hwy. 196 West.

As they arrived on the scene, firefighters noticed that the entire residence covered in flames. A tremendous fireball shot out of the mobile home when firefighters opened the door to enter the interior of the structure, sending flames several feet high.

No was in the mobile home at the time of the fire. A pet German Shepherd was found dead.

Walthourville Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony Burns did say that two firefighters did receive minor injuries: one firefighter suffered a bout of dehydration, while the other firefighter sprained his ankle.

The cause of the fire will remain under investigation.

