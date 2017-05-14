SCMPD looking for escaped Savannah prisoner

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 36-year-old Terrell Wooten.

Wooten escaped from the Coastal Transitional Center on Stiles Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

There is a possibility that Wooten is en route to Macon.

MISSING: Terrell Wooten, 36, escaped from Coastal Transitional Center (Stiles Ave) around 8am. Poss en route to Macon. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/gxMdkLKBQN — SCMPD (@scmpd) May 14, 2017

If you see Terrell Wooten, do not engage him directly. Please call 911.

