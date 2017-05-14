SCMPD looking for escaped Savannah prisoner - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 36-year-old Terrell Wooten.

Wooten escaped from the Coastal Transitional Center on Stiles Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

There is a possibility that Wooten is en route to Macon. 

If you see Terrell Wooten, do not engage him directly. Please call 911.

