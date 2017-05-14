Missing 7lb white Maltese male dog named Ozzy.
He is neutered and micro-chipped.
He was last seen on Skidaway Road and East Victory Drive.
He was boarded at Catnip N Biscuits while his owners were on vacation.
If seen please call Danielle Pigott at 850-210-4362. A $500 reward is being offered by his owners.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.