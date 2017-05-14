Missing 7lb white Maltese male dog named Ozzy.

He is neutered and micro-chipped.

He was last seen on Skidaway Road and East Victory Drive.

He was boarded at Catnip N Biscuits while his owners were on vacation.

If seen please call Danielle Pigott at 850-210-4362. A $500 reward is being offered by his owners.

