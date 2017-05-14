SCAD student holds Mother's Day Exhibit

A SCAD student took it upon herself to celebrate mom's Sunday with free mimosas, roses and art.

It's all part of the Mother's Day Exhibit at a gallery on Oglethorpe Avenue. The gallery featured four different pieces of art in different forms.

Each piece was made up of several different works of art. The masters student in charge says she's thankful to be able to put on this event for moms.

Her mom even took in the day with her.

"Basically we wanted to do something fun, free, that people can come to so we've got fun refreshments," said Sara Feldman, SCAD Student. "We've got free mimosas for everybody. We're going to be handing out roses to all the moms. So just a fun day they can spend doing art, getting a drink and having good conversation."

Unfortunately, Sunday was the only day for the free art gallery.

