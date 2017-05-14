8th annual EVP Beach Bum Open held at Tybee

Tybee Island getting some national exposure this weekend thanks to the 8th annual EVP Beach Bum Open Volleyball Tournament.

Volleyball players all the way from local amateurs to touring professionals from across the country competed this weekend. Winners received cash prizes and a bid to compete in the 2017 EVP World Finals of Beach Volleyball Championship.

"It's great to bring an event like this, because beach volleyball is growing immensely with the Olympics, with Kerri Walsh (Jennings) and now we get to bring it out here to Savannah and grow the program and get it out there for all of the people to see," said Kim Obiala, Organizer.

Some of the matches were actually recorded for national television. Up next, the EVP Beach Bum Tournament is headed south to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

