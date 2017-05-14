5th annual Savannah Cyclofemme Ride held

Sunday, folks around the world rode their bicycles to honor and celebrate women on Mother’s Day. It’s called Cyclofemme.

It was all about empowering women with this ride. It’s an annual event they’ve taken part of for the 5th year now on Mother’s Day.

They had about 20 cyclists come out to take part. It was a 6-mile ride around historic downtown Savannah. We saw mothers, grandmothers and daughters out here celebrating their Mother’s Day together with this bicycle ride.

Organizers say the goal is to unite riders to honor the women who came before them, and riding to celebrate the strength of women today.

“We have people who bring their moms in from all over,” said Caila Brown, Chair of Board, Savannah Bicycle Campaign. “Instead of maybe going back home to spend time with them, they come down to Savannah, spend the morning here and then come out on a bike ride with us. It’s just really great to have that connectivity around the globe.”

Organizers with the Savannah Bicycle Campaign say it’s a small but powerful group out joining the global movement. This ride is happening across the US and in over 40 countries for Mother’s Day.

