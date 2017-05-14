5th annual Savannah CycloFemme Ride held

Sunday, folks around the world rode their bicycles to honor and celebrate women on Mother’s Day. It’s called CycloFemme.

It was all about empowering women with this ride. It’s an annual event they’ve taken part of for the 5th year now on Mother’s Day.

"The whole event was started as a celebration of the women who came before us to wear pants and to get on a bike, and to have that freedom," said Caila Brown, Chair of Board, Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

They had about 20 cyclists come out to take part. It was a 6-mile ride around historic downtown Savannah. We saw mothers, grandmothers and daughters out here celebrating their Mother’s Day together with this bicycle ride.

"It's very meaningful," said Paula Kreissler, CycloFemme Rider. "You know, it's like all of us are here because it's an important day. It's celebrating moms and celebrating women. And it's really cool."

"I just thought, you know, what a great way to spend a Mother's Day, just like doing something with my son and showing him that women are powerful and have strength," said Jessica Binkley, CycloFemme Rider.

Organizers say the goal is to unite riders to honor the women who came before them, and riding to celebrate the strength of women today.

“We have people who bring their moms in from all over. Instead of maybe going back home to spend time with them, they come down to Savannah, spend the morning here and then come out on a bike ride with us. It’s just really great to have that connectivity around the globe,” said Brown.

This year the ride was a fundraiser. Proceeds and donations from the ride benefit World Bicycle Relief, an organization that donates bicycles to women and children in Kenya.

Organizers with the Savannah Bicycle Campaign say it’s a small but powerful group out joining the global movement. This ride is happening across the US and in over 40 countries for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.