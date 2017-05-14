Double-arm amputee cyclist inspires others in Savannah

Sunday, an inspiring double-arm amputee cyclist taking part in a multi-state bike ride, rode through Savannah.

Hector Picard is on day 14 of a 31 day biking tour across 6 states. He started in Houston and rides between 30 and 50 miles a day.

He's riding with 31 groups in 31 different cities. Picard says his goal is to inspire people to live life to the fullest.

He made that decision 25 years ago after a life-altering accident.

“I had a choice,” said Hector Picard, Double-arm Amputee Cyclist. “I could let myself just die away or I could get up off the bed and live life. That's my message to people, just to go out and live life because we're not all afforded. I was blessed with one.”

Hector's trip will end in Key West at the end of May. He's riding to recognize national bike month.

His ride ends with a 100-mile ride carrying a physically challenged passenger.

