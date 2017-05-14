Hinesville home destroyed in fire, multiple pets killed

According to the Coastal News Service, a Hinesville home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, killing multiple pets.

The home was located at 1400 Forest Lake Drive. The home was fully engulfed when the Hinesville Fire Department arrived a little after 4:30 p.m.

Hinesville Fire department's public information officer, Captain Robert Kitchings, says the homeowner was at the grocery store when the fire began in the storage shed connected to the home. Kitchings said the homeowner had multiple cats and dogs living inside the single-story home.

One dog was found alive in the back of the home. Firefighters are searching for others.

