Georgia swamp fire: evacuation order lifted for nearby towns

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at 41st and Bull streets early Sunday morning.More >>
A Police Memorial Day service will take place Monday in Savannah.More >>
A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for two south Georgia towns threatened for days last week by a wildfire that had spread outside the boundaries of the neighboring Okefenokee swamp.More >>
Both the north and southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened weeks ahead of schedule following a fire that sent a section of the roadway crumbling down on March 30.More >>
Sunday, folks around the world rode their bicycles to honor and celebrate women on Mother’s Day.More >>
