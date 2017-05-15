Local law enforcement honor those killed in the line of duty

Fallen officers in Chatham County remembered by the men and women wearing the badge and loved ones who knew them as more than a badge.

"We come here today to pay our respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, many of the names on that monument I've known since I started police work in 1975,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

Family, friends and fellow officers placed a red rose at the base of the police memorial to remember the more than 50 heroes lost.

"Because when they go out the door every morning, every afternoon, every night, going out for the midnight shift, they never know if they are coming home,” said Father Patrick O’Brien.

"It's a very difficult job and most citizens do not want to do this job, or cannot do this job,” said SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin.

Savanah Police Officer Mark MacPhail, Jr., was just two months old when his own father Mark, was killed in the line of duty in 1989.

It's a chance to remember that we are not alone, others have suffered the same pain as we have gone through, the other brother and sisters in blue are still their supporting and remembering our loved ones,” said Officer MacPhail, Jr.

Whether related by blood or by the badge, they carry a piece of that officer’s legacy with them each day.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. As a result, thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

National Police Week runs Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.