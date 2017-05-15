Local law enforcement to honor those killed in the line of duty

As National Police Week prepares to come to an end, Savannah-Chatham Metro police will honor the men and women in uniform.

A Police Memorial Day service will take place Monday in Savannah.

At least 42 officers from Chatham County have been killed in the line of duty since 1868.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout Chatham County, will gather together to pay tribute to the officers from our community who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. As a result, thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This year's Police Memorial Day service will take place on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Police Officer Memorial Statue in the median of Oglethorpe Avenue, next to SCMPD Headquarters.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.