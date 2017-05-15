GSP investigates fatal crash on I-95 North in Glynn County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

One person died and three others were injured after a bad crash on I-95 North at SR 25/Veterans Memorial Parkway in Glynn County Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. near exit 38 and shutdown all three lanes northbound. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a FedEx double-trailer semi was in the southbound lane and lost control. The truck crossed the median, crashed through the guardrail and went into the northbound lane.

Michael Haddeman, 44, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, was killed when his black Chevrolet Equinox in the northbound lane crashed into the second trailer. Three other people were injured.

Any charges or citations are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

