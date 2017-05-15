GSP investigates fatal crash on I-95 North in Glynn County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
A fiery crash involving a moped had traffic slowed on Laurel Bay Road near Trask Parkway in Burton Tuesday morning.More >>
Federal officials are for the first time showing videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.More >>
Redevelopment of the Canal District has been talked about for several years, and on Tuesday, Savannah city council will meet for a work session to further discuss a plan of action.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday, May 16 in Port Royal.More >>
A vehicle came extremely close to driving into a home on W 58th Street in Savannah overnight.More >>
