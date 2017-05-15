Escaped Savannah prisoner caught in Hardeeville

An inmate is now back in custody after escaping the Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah Sunday morning.

Hardeeville Police captured 36-year-old Terrell Wooten Monday morning around 9:30. After an officer spotted him on Whyte Hardee Boulevard and positively identifying him, they found him at the Deluxe Motel.

Wooten was captured without incident and is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing.

