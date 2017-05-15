5th District Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz to hold town hall meeting

Fifth District Alderwoman Estella Shabazz is set to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held that the Savannah Civic Center. The focus of the meeting will be an update on the city's MWBE policies, but residents will have the opportunity to speak with Shabazz and ask questions about their district.

For more information, please contact District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz at 912.213.6444.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.