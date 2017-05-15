CEMA releases new evacuation zones for Chatham County

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency has released its new evacuation zones for Chatham County.

The new zones are to ensure efficient exit for all communities should severe weather or disaster hits affected areas. The zones utilize clear boundaries that are already established in Chatham County: From the Truman Parkway east, From the Truman Parkway west until Interstate 95 and from Interstate 95 west until the end of the county.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.