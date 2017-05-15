Metro Police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who was last heard from on Sunday, May 7.

Police say 28-year-old Jamison Lemons is a black male, standing 5'4 tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has tattoos covering both arms.

Lemons is known to frequent the areas of Margery Street and the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or contact the SCMPD Tip Line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

