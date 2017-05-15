SCMPD continues to search for 28-year-old man, missing since May 7

Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is in the middle of a balancing act as he tries to win a nationally watched special election in a traditionally conservative Georgia House district.More >>
Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is in the middle of a balancing act as he tries to win a nationally watched special election in a traditionally conservative Georgia House district.More >>
The city of Savannah will host a short term rental stakeholders meeting on Monday, June 5.More >>
The city of Savannah will host a short term rental stakeholders meeting on Monday, June 5.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police continue to ask for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last heard from on Sunday, May 7.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police continue to ask for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last heard from on Sunday, May 7.More >>
A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired for allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit's death will face a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.More >>
A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired for allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit's death will face a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>