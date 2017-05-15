Tips to protect yourself from ransomware, cyber attacks

A worldwide ransomware cyber attack is still growing, with thousands of computers affected in Asia, but there haven't been any new large-scale outbreaks.

However, experts are warning that new versions of the virus could emerge. The new infections were largely in Asia, which had been closed for business when the malware first struck on Friday, disrupting businesses, schools, hospitals, and more.

So far, this has been an international issue, largely impacting Great Britain and China, but not a lot of activity in the United States, but cyber attacks are always a risk anywhere. WTOC spoke with a Savannah computer technician on Monday, who says local businesses and internet users have to be aware of situations like this as well.

Anybody who is on the internet and anybody who receives e-mail is a potential victim because these cyber attacks are often so wide reaching. These cyber terrorists, as they're called, send an e-mail to millions of e-mail addresses, and if someone opens it or clicks on the link inside, all of the data in their computer is stolen and held for ransom - which is why it's called ransomware.

Companies such as Tweaks by Geeks in Savannah can offer protection from various viruses and ransomware, but there are also basic precautions or best practices that anyone who owns a computer or any business that has multiple computers linked into a network can use to keep their data from being stolen.

"The best thing is just to have preventable backups, have something constantly keeping yourself up to date, have it stored somewhere other than your main machine - especially if you're a business. Everything nowadays business-related is on computers, and you should always have something backing them up just to prevent in case something like this happens, because you don't know if it will be you or your employee, or your general manager ends up opening one thing and then everyone has to deal with the headache," said computer tech, Jordan Adams, Tweaks by Geeks.

Businesses usually have several, sometimes dozens, of computers linked into the same network, and only one has to be corrupted for these cyber criminals to get in there and get the information they're looking for.

