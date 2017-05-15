Town of Hilton Head discussing new initiative to promote arts

The town of Hilton Head is looking to expand the island's arts and culture facilities, starting with a community arts center.

Earlier this year, the town held several public input sessions and studies that revealed the lack of facilities on the island, specifically a community arts center. To address this need, they are exploring the possibility of working with the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina to use their venue as a community space.

Monday, town leaders met to discuss the project as one of their top priorities for the year. They discussed making this center more accessible for local artists and programs use. The Arts Center is one of a limited number of venues on the island, offering a large performance space and prime location. Representatives for the Arts Center say they are open to discussing this option and working with the town.

"Work together to come up with a usage model that would allow that facility to become more of a community arts center as well as still allow them to produce a certain number of shows there, so that's the first recommendation. Everyone has embraced that, excited about that - including the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina," said Kim Likins, Community Services Committee Chairman.

Likins says the committee will continue to discuss the project at their next meeting at the end of the month, but they hope to have the development of the community arts center underway by June.

