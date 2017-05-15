Fort Gordon plays key role in U.S. cyber safety

A worldwide ransomware cyber attack is still growing, with thousands of computers affected in Asia, but there haven't been any new large-scale outbreaks.

Georgia is on the front lines when it comes to defending our country against cyber attacks and electronic warfare.

Fort Gordon, in Augusta, is home to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence.

Cyber breaches not only threaten businesses but also threaten government and military security. Military leaders told us it is important that the U.S. maintain dominance in Cyber Space.

"We have to be able to not only operate and build the network, we actually have to be able to defend it. Then I have the requirement to be able to deny our adversaries, as directed, their use of those same networks,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, former Commander at Fort Gordon.

In 2019, the Army's Cyber headquarters will also move to Fort Gordon. One of the reasons why the post continues to expand.

Gen. Fogarty is a Benedictine graduate who has now taken over as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Meade.

