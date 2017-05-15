Art exhibit reception to benefit Anderson Cancer Institute at Memorial

A recent bout with cancer has energized the creativity of Savannah Artist, Jim Cone. He decided he wanted to use his talent to help others.

A fine art exhibition will showcase his works including drawings, paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces with proceeds from the event benefiting the Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute (ACI) at Memorial University Medical Center.

The exhibit will be May 18 until June 25 at 24 E Broughton Street in Savannah. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Somewhere between 100 and 150 pieces will be unveiled including, “Tybee Nudes” and “Street People." Street People, a series of paintings, was inspired by a found object (a round piece of metal) from the streets of Savannah, which had been bent into a shape that portrayed the image of a face.

