Peach State Health Plan’s Mobile Market visits Savannah to celebrate end of school year

Peach State Health Plan's Mobile Market visited White Bluff Elementary School on Monday in Savannah.

Students treated to nutritious food, as well as some sweets to celebrate the end of another school year.

Fifth graders are participating in "Spirit Week" before heading off to 6th grade.

"The big event is going to be Thursday, where they actually do their bridging ceremony. We're excited about that,” said Karen Alston, a parent involvement facilitator at White Bluff.

Next month marks the beginning of summer for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students. Graduations are taking place all next week. For dates and times, please click here.

