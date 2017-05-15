Bulloch County man makes trek across county in support of law enforcement

A Bulloch County man battled the heat and the road Monday to show his support for law enforcement in his community and beyond.

His goal was to walk 40 miles in one day carrying a flag in support of police officers, deputies, and others. Plenty of people march in protest against something they oppose, but this man walked for something he supports.

John Long took off at 4 a.m. to try and walk from one Bulloch County line to the other.

"I looked around, and so many people are running down the law enforcement that's trying to protect us," he said. I decided that was what I needed to walk for."

It's no coincident Long chose Peace Officers Memorial Day to do this.

"I just couldn't quit thinking about those 147 families that are without their loved one because they gave their life in the line of duty last year," Long said.

His effort drew people out of their offices to cheer him on along the way.

"To my knowledge, John doesn't have any family in law enforcement, but he just sees the need to be awareness of these fallen officers," said Statesboro resident, Mandy Fortune.

Long's trek also earned the admiration of those in uniform. Deputy Bubba Revell drove a stage of his escort.

"It is humbling that somebody would come out and do this for no other reason than to call attention to the sacrifice that a lot of ladies and gentlemen make in the line of duty," said Revell, with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

Long hopes his focus doesn't get lost in the traffic. This wasn't about him, but those who serve and protect.

WTOC: "What do you hope people get from this?"

Long: "I don't know. I hope they get a love and appreciating for those who are trying to serve."

The heat eventually took its toll and Long had to stop a dozen miles from his finish line. He's already talking about doing it again next year. He just hopes more people will see law officers with the same respect he sees them.

