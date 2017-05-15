Crews on scene of semi-truck into church on Main Street in Garden City

Garden City Police officers are on the scene after a semi-truck drove into the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Main Street in Garden City.

According to our crew on the scene, the driver of the truck was traveling north on Main Street when a car stopped in front of him.

The truck driver tried to stop and ended up swerving off the road, hitting the church and coming to rest in a Sunday School classroom.

No one was injured in the crash.

