Good News: Nursing home praises local law enforcement

Senior Citizens in Baxley are remaining a part of the community by supporting those who keep the community safe.

Folks at a senior facility paid forward the appreciation of National Nursing Home Week by praising local law enforcement on Monday. It's their week, but they were happy to share the day.

"They are constantly praying for us and lifting us up in law enforcement, and they are very interested in what's going on in Appling County," said Sheriff Mark Melton, Appling County.

Residents of the Pavilion Center Facility kicked off National Nursing Home Week by putting together goodie bags for the Appling County Sheriff's Office and Baxley Police Department. Earlier Monday morning, they had a meet and greet with the sheriff and several deputies.

"They're always doing little things to help support our community. I know they do something for EMS. They do that every year, but just the pleasure of being able to come sit and talk to them and listen to their stories...I just met a young lady in there who is 90 and she has a wealth of information about things I know nothing of," said Sheriff Melton.

So, while thanks was being expressed by the folks at the Pavilion, there was mutual appreciation paid to them.

"These people that are here in these wheelchairs, they are the pioneers of Appling County. They were the ones who blazed the trail for the rest of us to come through," said Lewis Parker, Appling County Board of Commissioners, Chairman.

"If you come in here and sit down and spend a few minutes with these guys, you find out that they have tremendous stories to tell, tremendous abilities, things they did and continue to do that make them valuable to our community," said Sheriff Melton.

"It's great to have them here where they can come and get involved with the community and share what they know. They are vast storehouses of knowledge if we only take time to talk to them, just for a minute," Parker said.

