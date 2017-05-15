Chatham County manager says police study report in need of refinements

One Chatham County leader says the Berkshire study presented to both County and City of Savannah leaders several weeks ago needs some refinement.

Both boards have been pouring over the hundreds of pages long report, which outlined suggestions for how the merged police department is run. County Manager Lee Smith says it's important to remember that the recommendations outlined in the study are just that, recommendations.

Smith says this study is all about defining police service and the level of police service that Savannah and Chatham County want for its citizens. The county manager points out that the funding formula needs to be refined to be able to accurately represent the amount of coverage people in the unincorporated areas get versus the county.

Smith also gave the example of how police vehicles are paid for and outfitted. The county pays for the cars and all of the technology and equipment that goes inside.

"No criticism, but the city buys the car and charges all of that outfitting which can range from $15-$20,000 to Metro, of which the county SSD pays a share. Well, that's unequal. So, are there other areas within that budget where it would change the cost formula? That must be looked at,” said Chatham County Manager Lee Smith.

We'll have more from that interview with the County Manager Smith on THE News at 11 p.m. as he talks about the county's priorities and expectations for policing.

