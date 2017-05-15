Savannah Forward meeting held for section of District 1 residents

People living on the north end of Savannah's 1st District got to meet with consultants and city officials to share their priorities for the neighborhood.

More contact with city officials, reducing truck traffic and an updated master community plan were just a few topics making the list. Around fifty people showed up to the meeting, and the district's alderman says the community will have to stay involved if they want to see improvements in their neighborhood.

"There's a lot of members out here, and I think you get more done when everyone participates,” said Walcott Wynter, a District 1 resident.

"It's going to require constant interaction with their city, with their county, with their school board to let them know we're out here. We're a part of this community. We don't want to be forgotten just because our demographics might be a little different, because our needs might be a little different,” said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

Tuesday, Alderman Tony Thomas hosts a Savannah Forward meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Armstrong Center.

Alderman Bill Durrence's meeting is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Alderman Johnson hosts a second meeting Thursday night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Temple of Glory Church on Stiles Avenue.

