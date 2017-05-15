Deep Speaks authors read work aloud at Historic Savannah Theatre

Local students took to the stage Monday night for the annual Deep Speaks book launch and reading series.

Forty public middle school students reading their work aloud inside the Historic Savannah Theatre.

The young authors were selected by their teachers. This after taking part in a series of after-school writing workshops throughout the spring 2017 semester.

"For me, writing was always a personal thing. So I never showed it to anyone and knowing that it's something that's out there for people to buy and random strangers can just read through my mind is really weird, but I really love it,” said Krystell Sanchez Romero, an 8th-grade student at East Broad K-8.

All works will be published and circulated within the Live Oak Public Library system.

The Deep Center, a Savannah nonprofit, was founded in 2008 with the mission of providing free, fun and rigorous writing workshops for the public.

