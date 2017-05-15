Bananas To Host Red, White and Blue Night

RED, WHITE AND BLUE NIGHT WITH THE SAVANNAH BANANAS AND THE TWO HUNDRED CLUB

SAVANNAH, GA - May 15, 2017 - The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with the Savannah Bananas for a second year to host Red, White and Blue Night beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Grayson Stadium, 1401 E. Victory Dr.

The Two Hundred Club developed the “Red, White and Blue” fundraising campaign because those colors represent the three services – fire, EMS and law enforcement – that the non-profit organization supports with significant financial assistance when a family loses a loved one in the line of duty. That support includes a fully paid-for college education for surviving family members.

The day of baseball will begin with a game between Coastal Empire law enforcement officers vs. fire department and EMS personnel at 5 p.m. prior to the Savannah Bananas game against the Lexington County Blowfish at 7 p.m. There will be fun games and activities, plus the first pitch will be thrown by a 200 Club family member. A 200 Club memorial of fallen first responders and first responder equipment will be on display. The evening will conclude with a firework display.

Tickets are priced at $15 per person and include game admission, unlimited chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, dessert, water and soda. Tickets must be purchased through the 200 Club.

