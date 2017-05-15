Bananas To Host Red, White and Blue Night

RED, WHITE AND BLUE NIGHT WITH THE SAVANNAH BANANAS AND THE TWO HUNDRED CLUB
SAVANNAH, GA - May 15, 2017 - The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with the Savannah Bananas for a second year to host Red, White and Blue Night beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Grayson Stadium, 1401 E. Victory Dr.
The Two Hundred Club developed the “Red, White and Blue” fundraising campaign because those colors represent the three services – fire, EMS and law enforcement – that the non-profit organization supports with significant financial assistance when a family loses a loved one in the line of duty. That support includes a fully paid-for college education for surviving family members.
The day of baseball will begin with a game between Coastal Empire law enforcement officers vs. fire department and EMS personnel at 5 p.m. prior to the Savannah Bananas game against the Lexington County Blowfish at 7 p.m. There will be fun games and activities, plus the first pitch will be thrown by a 200 Club family member. A 200 Club memorial of fallen first responders and first responder equipment will be on display. The evening will conclude with a firework display.
Tickets are priced at $15 per person and include game admission, unlimited chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, dessert, water and soda. Tickets must be purchased through the 200 Club.
(From Savannah Bananas)
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.