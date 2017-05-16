Suspected drunk driver narrowly misses hitting home with vehicle in West Savannah

A vehicle came extremely close to driving into a home on W 58th Street in Savannah overnight.

It happened around midnight. There was no major damage reported but the car did come in contact with the side of the home. Luckily, the woman inside was not injured.

Officials say the driver is suspected of DUI.

We will update you with more information on the driver when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.