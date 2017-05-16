Port Royal holding special election for town council

A special election is being held Tuesday, May 16 in Port Royal.

Voters will head to the polls to pick who they want to serve on town council. There will be four candidates on the Tuesday’s ballot. Those candidates are Patty Crower, Bob Ellis, Marjorie Lamb and Darryl Owens.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., but only at the following four precincts in Burton and Port Royal.

