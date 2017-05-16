Savannah city council to discuss Canal District redevelopment

The redevelopment plan would link the Canal District to River Street through a new transit connection. (Source: WTOC)

Redevelopment of the Canal District has been talked about for several years, and on Tuesday, Savannah city council will meet for a work session to further discuss a plan of action.

Talks of redeveloping the Canal District has been going on now for at least 16 years, including the idea of building a new arena at Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue in West Savannah.

The city says the plan to redevelop the Canal District to the west of West Boundary Street presents an opportunity to create a vibrant new center of activity in Savannah’s downtown area.

Folks living in that area want to see a new arena at that location. However, there are some city leaders who may not feel the same, mentioning concerns of high crime in the neighborhood and a decline in housing.

The arena itself would cost about $140 million to build, and the city will spend a little more than $250,000 just to study the Canal District and how to revitalize that area.

