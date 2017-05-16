Savannah city council to discuss Canal District redevelopment

Redevelopment of the Canal District has been talked about for several years, and on Tuesday, Savannah city council will meet for a work session to further discuss a plan of action.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday, May 16 in Port Royal.More >>
A vehicle came extremely close to driving into a home on W 58th Street in Savannah overnight.More >>
The future of policing in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County hinge on cooperation between two elected bodies.More >>
Local students took to the stage Monday night for the annual Deep Speaks book launch and reading series.More >>
