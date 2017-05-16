Burton fire responds to fiery crash involving moped on Laurel Ba - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Burton fire responds to fiery crash involving moped on Laurel Bay Rd

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: Burton Fire District) (Source: Burton Fire District)
BURTON, SC (WTOC) -

A fiery crash involving a moped had traffic slowed on Laurel Bay Road near Trask Parkway in Burton Tuesday morning.

The Burton Fire District says firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck on Laurel Bay by the Trask Parkway intersection just after 7:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a moped, with the moped fully involved in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and assisted persons from both vehicles. However, no injuries were reported.

Laurel Bay traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to clear hazards from the roadway. The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open.

