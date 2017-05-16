SCMPD locates teen missing for over 2 weeks

UPDATE: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have located Kaden Atchison. He is in good condition.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Officials say family members last saw Kaden Atchison, 16, on April 29 when he went to a friend’s house. Others reported seeing him since then in Tybee Island and the Savannah Garden area. He is known to hang out in the Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, downtown area and Highland Drive area.

Atchison is described as 6-foot-5, 240 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. He has gauges in both ears and a piercing in his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

