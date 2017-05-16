Man wanted on murder, drug charges found in Bulloch Co.

Officials in Toombs County have found the man they were looking for who was wanted on murder and drug charges.

Tony Williams, 42, was arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriffs Office at a friend's apartment off of Mobley Drive, outside of Statesboro. Officials say he was arrested without incident.

GBI officials say Williams was wanted in connection with the murder of Angela Gillis in Swainsboro last year.

