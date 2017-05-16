Vidalia officials looking for man wanted on murder, drug charges

Officials in Toombs County are looking for a man wanted on murder and drug charges.

Tony Williams is described as a 42-year-old black male standing 6'4 tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Williams' whereabouts, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 912.685.5345.

