Permit application raises concern about Ebenezer Creek

It was a little over a year ago that DRT America - a French processor of Rosin and Turpentine oil - broke ground in Effingham County.

The $43 million facility is bringing dozens of jobs, but there’s also worry about what else it might bring to Ebenezer Creek - one of only four waterways designated as a Georgia wild and scenic river and a national natural landmark.

It’s a place where Lewis Taylor has spent a lot of time, and he’s worried about its future.

“Ebenezer Creek is a unique resource in that it has one of the least modified tupelo gum forests in the area. One has to actually paddle the creek to really enjoy and understand what is so special about it,” says Taylor.

DRT has applied for a national pollution discharge elimination permit. That would pipe industrial wastewater with a number harmful chemicals in it to the Harris Hinesly Wastewater Treatment plant. Some of the treated wastewater would then be discharged into Ebenezer Creek during periods of high flow.

As beautiful as it is, Ebenezer Creek has already had some problems with low dissolved oxygen levels, and the concern is that if this permit is granted, those problems will only become much worse. One of the biggest questions is whether the wastewater treatment plant is capable of treating this type of industrial waste - and what happens if it’s not.

Taylor has been trying to get the word out.

“Very few people were aware of this. The responses range from alarm to dismay to anger in the case of some individuals, so we are scrambling at the very last moment to alert the public in general that a treasure on the Georgia coast might well be in danger of having degradation occur,” he says.

You will have a chance to speak out about the permit application at a public hearing Wednesday night at 7 in the Effingham County Administrative Complex in Springfield.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.