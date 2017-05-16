Permit application raises concern about Ebenezer Creek

It was a little over a year ago that DRT America - a French processor of Rosin and Turpentine oil - broke ground in Effingham County.More >>
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a fire at Sergeant Whites Diner, 1908 Boundary Street in Beaufort, on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials in Toombs County are looking for a man wanted on murder and drug charges.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.More >>
I-95 SB is now back open after a rollover wreck involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, near Pooler Parkway.More >>
