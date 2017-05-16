Fire crews respond to fire at Sergeant White's Diner in Beaufort

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a fire at Sergeant White's Diner, 1908 Boundary Street in Beaufort, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they got the call a little before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found the owner fighting flames with a fire extinguisher over the cooking area. They say small flames were also coming out of the rooftop vent.

Customers were evacuated from the business while fire crews worked to put out the remaining flames in the cooking ventilation system.

The Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials want to remind commercial kitchen operators that Hood Suppression Systems are required to be kept clean and are to be inspected twice a year by a qualified service technician for functionality.

