Web.com tour to come to Savannah, Landings will reportedly host 2018 event

Professional golf is making it's return to Savannah. After a 4-year drought, we are expected to host a web.com Tour event.More >>
Professional golf is making it's return to Savannah. After a 4-year drought, we are expected to host a web.com Tour event.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting at Richards and Ferrill streets in Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting at Richards and Ferrill streets in Savannah.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Victory Drive is closed from Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street due to a three car wreck.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Victory Drive is closed from Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street due to a three car wreck.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fire at Mandalay Motel on US 1 in Lyons, just outside of Vidalia, on Tuesday.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fire at Mandalay Motel on US 1 in Lyons, just outside of Vidalia, on Tuesday.More >>
The Canal District Redevelopment is a massive undertaking planned for years to come.More >>
The Canal District Redevelopment is a massive undertaking planned for years to come.More >>