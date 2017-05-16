Web.com tour to come to Savannah, Landings will reportedly host 2018 event

Professional golf is making it's return to Savannah. After a 4-year drought, we are expected to host a Web.com Tour event.

Think of it this way for the sake of simplicity. We have the Web.com tour, it's like the minor leagues of professional golf or as some like to say, the path to the PGA. Then you have the PGA Tour, that's where the money and best players in the world compete and after that, the Champions Tour, made up of senior members 50 or older that may not want to keep up with the intensity of the PGA, but still know their way around a golf course.

What Savannah is planning on getting in the year 2018 is a Web.com tournament. What you'll see is some of the games up and coming stars and pure success stories. For instance, the guy that won the RBC Heritage this year, Wesley Bryan spent all of 2016 on the Web.com Tour.

In just a year's time he made the jump to the PGA, and is now in the top 40 of the world golf rankings thanks to his win at Harbour Town. Savannah's newest pro sports event will reportedly take place at The Landings Deer Creek Golf Course.

It would also be the ideal opportunity to showcase our local players. Guys like Tim O'Niel and Mark Silvers who are both very active on the web.com tour. Silvers has been on the circuit for some four years, making stops all over the world.

Looking at the schedule, the Web.com tour has tournaments everywhere from Columbia, The Dominican Republic, The Bahamas and Mexico just to name a few. A date in Savannah is a welcomed addition for some hometown talent.

"Tim and I are still plugging along and we have great support here," said Mark Silvers. "People really get behind us local guys who are still out there trying to do it. We kind of have hometown event field like the Heritage and the one at Sea Island, but no true home event. Having a Web.com tour event down here would be a really cool experience and I think something Savannah could embrace."

The Web.com is considered to be a great development tour. Many consider it the "path to the PGA." We will find out much more about the new event at a press conference on Monday.

This will be the first professional golf tournament in Savannah since the 2013 Legends of Golf at the Savannah Harbour.

